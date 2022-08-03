Two top builders' assets frozen

It was alleged that Rana Kapoor had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, Promoter Director of DHFL and others for extending financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank Ltd. in lieu of substantial undue benefit to himself and his family members through the companies held by them.



Rana Kapoor through Yes Bank Ltd. invested Rs 3,700 crore in the short term non-convertible debentures of DHFL and Rs 283 crore in Masala Bonds of DHFL.



Simultaneous to this investment made by Yes Bank in DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan through DHFL paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore, in the garb of loan, to one of Rana Kapoor's beneficially owned companies namely DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd.



"Investigation further reveals that immediately after the said transfer of funds to the tune of Rs 3,983 crore by Yes Bank to DHFL, appraised and sanctioned loans to Radius Group of Sanjay Chhabria received funds to the tune of Rs 2,317 crore as loan from DHFL in the name of development of his project 'Avenue 54' at Santacruz, Mumbai and then Sanjay Chhabria diverted the same without using it for the declared purpose," the ED said.



The agency also learnt that Sanjay Chhabria further connived with Avinash Bhosale and diverted funds to his various beneficially owned companies.