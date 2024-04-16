Two types of Hindus in India now, Nagpuriya and Bharatiya: Rakesh Tikait

Prominent farmer and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) have divided Hindus of the country into two categories of 'Nagpuriya and Bharatiya Hindus', asserting that Lord Ram remains a matter of faith for Indians and his name should not be used for political gain.

He also alleged that the RSS and BJP will capture temples in the villages. "Ram is a matter of faith for us. Ram is in our hearts. No one takes the name of Ram more than people in the villages. They still say 'Ram Ram' — not namaste and pranaam — when they greet each other," Tikait said in an exclusive interview to PTI.

"Why are they linking Ram with politics? A Hindu, who is not supporting the BJP, can they not go to the Ram temple? They can go," he said. "One should think if they are Nagpuriya Hindu or Bharatiya (Indian) Hindu. Will the certificate of being a Hindu come from Nagpur?" he asked, in a reference to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The prominent Jat leader, a key face of the 2020-21 farmer protests which resulted in the withdrawal of three farm laws, rued that some farmers are also "becoming Nagpuriya Hindus". He, however, said the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is no longer an issue in the elections. "Caste-based issues are bigger issues in this election. It has happened after a long time that people are thinking on caste lines. Religion is not working this time," he said.

On the BJP targeting 370 seats on its own and 400-plus for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), Tikait quipped that the BJP may come up with a new slogan of 'one day, one seat' to win 365 seats. "The target of 370 seats is linked with Article 370. They also want to show they can win more seats than their allies. Is it not like match-fixing?