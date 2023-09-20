Two alleged Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Two alleged Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday, 20 September the police said.

The gunfight took place around 7 am in the forest of Aranpur police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official told PTI.

The security personnel launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to the Darbha Division of the banned outfit near Nagaram-Poro Hirma jungles along the Dantewada-Sukma interdistrict border, he said.