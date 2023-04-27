UAE releases actress Chrisann Pereira nabbed in 'planted' drug case

They have confessed to handing three persons the award trophies with drugs concealed in them and two others with drugs-laced cakes before they flew to Dubai, ostensibly as vendetta against the Pereira family.



While two, including Chrisann, unwittingly walked into the trap, three others managed to evade the authorities in Sharjah.



Paul, said to be the brain behind the revenge con, apparently nursed an old grudge against the Pereira family, especially Premila (Chrisann's mother), and even got into fisticuffs with her son Kevin.



The police have found that Paul had used the same modus operandi with some other wannabe actors, assuring them of plum roles in global webseries, though one person declined to carry the trophy, which Chrisann later agreed to take with her.



An upcoming actress, Chrisann has featured in films like "Sadak 2", "Batla House", a webseries "Thinkistan", several stage plays. She lives in Borivali suburbs with her family.