Uber India's feature to identify genuine users adopted globally by company

A feature deployed in India by local Uber teams to verify genuine users on its platform has helped the company add 3.5 million trips and orders this year till date, the ride-hailing platform said on Monday, 11 September.

The verification feature is now being rolled out to Uber users globally, including riders, eaters, merchants and earners, the company said in a statement.

The development process was created by a team of engineers, data scientists, and product and programme managers, all based in India.

The country houses the two largest tech centres for Uber outside the US, and is responsible for some of the leading global innovations in ridesharing, and freight and food delivery.