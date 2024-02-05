UCC final draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet approval

The Uttarakhand cabinet has approved the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code, paving the way for its tabling in the state Assembly during a special four-day session that begins on Monday, 5 February.

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we passed the proposal to bring the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code in the upcoming Assembly session," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said after chairing the meeting at his official residence on Sunday.

The session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC and make it an Act. The cabinet approval of the draft was needed for its introduction in the Assembly.

If UCC is implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt it. A UCC has been operational in Goa since the days of the Portuguese rule.

The final draft of the UCC, running into 740 pages in four volumes, was submitted to Chief Minister Dhami recently by a five-member panel headed by retired judge of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Security has been stepped up around the Assembly premises for the special session which will go on till February 8.

"Uttarakhand Assembly's special session has been called. As in the past, we have placed barricades at entry points around the Assembly to stop any protests... More than 200 constables and 100 inspectors have been placed in the periphery of the Assembly.

"We have also deployed mobile patrol parties at sensitive locations in the city,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Ajai Singh said.

The BJP's landslide victory for a second consecutive term in power in Uttarakhand in 2022 has been attributed on many occasions by the chief minister to the pre-poll promise of a UCC.