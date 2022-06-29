Udaipur accused Mohammed Ghaus has a Pakistan connection

The investigative agencies have learnt that Ghaus Mohammed, who killed Kanhaiya Lal, went to Pakistan for terrorist training and had been living in India as a sleeper cell. He was in touch with Pakistan based handler via different numbers.



"The role of Pakistan based agencies have emerged. We will check the call details record of all his numbers. His all social media profiles will be scanned. We will also try to establish the role of others, if any," said a source.



A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.