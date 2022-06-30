Udaipur murder: CM Gehlot to meet victim's family

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the curfew continued in the city on Thursday.

Mobile internet services also remained suspended.

The chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Udaipur in a special plane at 1 pm. He will meet the family members, official sources said.

Gehlot will be accompanied by the minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, chief secretary Usha Sharma, DGP ML Lather and other senior officials, the sources said.