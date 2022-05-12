Udaipur will be new milestone of hope, aspiration & change: Congress

A day ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, the Congress has said that Udaipur will be a new milestone of "hope, aspiration and change as India is enduring a painful and vicious assault on its democracy, economy and societal harmony".



Addressing a press conference, the party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Congress was born out of a determined struggle to liberate India and its people from the shackles of oppression, discrimination, bigotry and the policy of divide and rule. In these trying times, when "Divide and Rule" has become the state policy, we resolve to re-dedicate ourselves to "nav sankalp", that is, to once again propel India onto the path of progress, prosperity and societal harmony."