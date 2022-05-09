Congress 'Chintan Shivir' at Udaipur not meant to prepare manifesto or coin slogans but to review & reflect

The Chintan Shivir at Udaipur between May 13 and May 16 will be historic in many ways in the backdrop of similar historic gatherings at Simla, Panchmarhi, Bengaluru et al. Each of those came at critical moments and the outcomes invariably contributed to successful strides in electoral politics.

The remarkable success of structuring the UPA however led to several crises in the latter part of the ten years in power. Some of the stress might have come from within due to unexpected fallout of far reaching decisions but most of it came from the impetus given to disruptive politics by forces who felt inadequate in challenging the social safety network (DBT, NREGA, NRHM, RTE et al) and social empowerment (RTI, Panchayati Raj) by the UPA and therefore sought to raise bogeys of corruption (2G, coal allocations) which ultimately failed the test of judicial scrutiny but not before causing immeasurable damage to the reputation of leaders and derailing economic growth.

That drag continued from state elections (Delhi) to the national elections in 2014 but with the additional flavour of majoritarian aspirations. Thus, as we in the Congress prepare to recapture lost political ground, we have a heavy backlog of material to respond to and convincingly expose. But the most urgent battle is for the hearts and mind of our people to keep the Idea of India alive. The Udaipur conclave is thus as much about our future as a political party as indeed about how we can help the country in these testing times.

We are now faced with a peculiar Review & Reflection at Udaipur The Chintan Shivir is neither meant to keep party ranks busy nor to write the party manifesto or to coin clever slogans, writes former Union Minister Salman Khurshid combination of big money and doctored minds, not to speak of massive propaganda machines. Economic distress and snowballing prices have taken the back seat. It is in this situation that we have turned to serious reflection in Udaipur to refresh our resolve and sharpen our strategy.