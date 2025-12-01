15 UDAN airports shut due to low passenger loads, operational hurdles: Govt

Fifteen airports developed under the Centre’s flagship regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), are currently temporarily non-operational, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that while 651 routes have been operationalised under UDAN connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, including 15 heliports and two water aerodromes, several airports have had to pause services due to a range of issues.

The airports currently without flights include Pathankot, Pakyong, Kushinagar, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Moradabad, Bhavnagar, Ambikapur, Rourkela, Ludhiana, Datia, Kalaburagi and Shimla.