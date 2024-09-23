Uday Bhanu Chib appointed as new IYC president

The Congress on Sunday, 22 September appointed Uday Bhanu Chib the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), making him the second leader from Jammu and Kashmir to head the key frontal organisation of the party after Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The appointment comes amid a key three-phase assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chib replaces Srinivas B V whose more than five years' tenure was seen as an eventful one for the IYC with his relief work during the Covid pandemic being a major talking point in the media.

Chib was serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

