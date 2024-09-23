Rahul Gandhi to address two poll rallies in J&K today

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit J&K on Monday, 23 September and address two election rallies ahead of the second phase of the Assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi will address two campaign rallies, one in the Jammu division and the other in the Valley.

Sources said the LoP will first arrive in Srinagar on Monday morning in a special chartered flight and then will take a helicopter to fly to Surankote from Srinagar.

They added that he will address a Congress campaign rally in the Surankote constituency of Rajouri district at 12.30 pm on Monday. Then he will fly back in the helicopter to Srinagar.

“He will address a party campaign rally in the central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar district in the afternoon.

JKPCC chief, Tariq Hamid Karra is fighting the election from this Assembly constituency.

He will then leave for New Delhi in the special chartered flight in the evening,” Congress sources told IANS.

National Conference (NC) and Congress have entered into a pre-poll alliance in J&K.