BJP wants hung assembly in J&K for governor's rule to continue: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the BJP wants a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir so that the governor's rule continues in the Union Territory, but asserted the people will not allow the "conspiracy" to succeed.

"The BJP is trying to have a hung assembly here so that the governor rule remains. Their endeavour is there should not be a clear result so that they tell the Supreme Court that they conducted the elections, but if no one got the mandate, what is their fault?" he told reporters in Budgam district when asked if he had apprehensions of a hung assembly after the polls.

Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have "understood this conspiracy" and will not allow it to succeed.

He also expressed confidence that the NC-Congress alliance will make it to the majority mark.

"What the results of the first phase are and what I am seeing in the campaigning for the second phase, there is no scope of falling short (of the majority)," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, the NC vice president said Modi should talk about something new when he comes to Jammu and Kashmir as the people have got tired of that narrative.