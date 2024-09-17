Article 370 abrogation Parliament decision, not God's: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, 17 September, said the abrogation of Article 370 was a decision taken by Parliament, and not by God, and asserted that it can be changed.

He was reacting to Union home minister Amit Shah's remark at an election rally in Jammu on Monday that Article 370 is history and will never be part of India's Constitution again.

"Nothing is impossible," Abdullah added.

The NC leader also held the BJP-led central government responsible for the increase in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It has been six years that the control has been with the central government. If terror attacks are taking place once again in Jammu, if yatris were attacked in Reasi, if armed forces are being attacked and if officers and brave soldiers are getting killed in encounters, who is responsible," he asked.