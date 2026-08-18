UGC-NET retest: NTA’s ‘fresh’ purge comes with an old number

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is once again promising a sweeping overhaul after three UGC-NET papers were found riddled with errors. But its latest claim that more than 50 'staff members' have been removed comes with a significant caveat: 47 of those had already been terminated in July amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

The staffing figures add to the ambiguity. In July, the government announced that 47 NTA officials had been terminated following the NEET controversy. Yet data placed before Parliament around the same time showed that the agency had only 39 sanctioned regular posts, alongside 73 contractual and 124 outsourced personnel. The government did not publicly spell out the employment status of the 47 people whose services were terminated.

The latest action, therefore, is not a fresh purge of more than 50 staff, as the initial government communication appeared to suggest. It comes barely weeks after the agency announced sackings, specialist recruitment and other reforms following the NEET controversy — raising questions over how much has actually changed.

The latest crisis follows the UGC-NET examination, conducted between 22 and 30 June across 87 subjects. An NTA-appointed committee examining complaints found anomalies in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers and recommended fresh tests. English and Commerce will be held on 9 September and Sociology on 10 September.

The re-tests have triggered protests by student organisations and renewed Opposition demands that the NTA be scrapped.

New Union education minister Pralhad Joshi has ordered a comprehensive audit of the NTA's examination processes and a review of its confidential operations. The agency is also filling 10 professional leadership positions, including chief technology officer, chief information security officer, general manager for test security, and general manager for research and development and psychometrics.