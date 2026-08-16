UGC NET June 2026: NTA releases answer key, challenges open till 18 August

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, giving candidates an opportunity to check their responses, estimate their scores and flag discrepancies before the final key is prepared.

Candidates can now access their question papers, recorded responses and provisional answer keys through the official UGC NET website.

The provisional keys have been released for 84 subjects, while the keys for English, Commerce and Sociology are being handled separately following complaints over alleged errors in the question papers.

The NTA said a committee was constituted to examine the complaints related to these three subjects. A separate notice on the matter is expected to be issued.

Challenges open till 18 August

Candidates who find an answer incorrect or spot any discrepancy can challenge the provisional key until 18 August. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question will apply for each challenge.

The NTA will examine the objections received within the stipulated period before preparing and releasing the final answer key.