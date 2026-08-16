UGC NET June 2026: NTA releases answer key, challenges open till 18 August
Candidates can now access their question papers, recorded responses and provisional answer keys through the official UGC NET website
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, giving candidates an opportunity to check their responses, estimate their scores and flag discrepancies before the final key is prepared.
Candidates can now access their question papers, recorded responses and provisional answer keys through the official UGC NET website.
The provisional keys have been released for 84 subjects, while the keys for English, Commerce and Sociology are being handled separately following complaints over alleged errors in the question papers.
The NTA said a committee was constituted to examine the complaints related to these three subjects. A separate notice on the matter is expected to be issued.
Challenges open till 18 August
Candidates who find an answer incorrect or spot any discrepancy can challenge the provisional key until 18 August. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question will apply for each challenge.
The NTA will examine the objections received within the stipulated period before preparing and releasing the final answer key.
How candidates can check
To access the answer key, candidates need to visit the UGC NET website and click on the relevant link for the June 2026 Answer Key. They must then log in using their application number and password or date of birth, depending on the available login option.
Once logged in, candidates can view their provisional answer key along with their recorded responses and question paper.
Candidates are advised to carefully compare their recorded answers with the provisional key and use the information to calculate their probable scores.
Those raising objections should submit them through the designated online mechanism within the deadline and complete the required payment for each challenge.
The NTA will consider the challenges before finalising the answer key. Candidates are also advised to download and preserve their answer key, recorded response sheet and question paper for future reference.
With IANS inputs