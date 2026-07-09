NEET goes online, but UGC-NET row puts CBT fix under scanner

The medical entrance examination NEET-UG, which will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from next year, is likely to be spread over at least six days across more than 1,000 centres, sources said on Thursday, 9 July.

The move follows the controversy over the paper leak and other irregularities in this year's NEET-UG examination. However, it also comes amid fresh allegations of irregularities in the computer-based UGC-NET examination, prompting questions over whether shifting examinations online by itself can safeguard the integrity of high-stakes entrance tests.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG is the country's largest undergraduate entrance examination, with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing every year for admission to medical colleges.

Following the controversy over this year's examination, the Centre announced that NEET-UG would be conducted as a CBT instead of the existing pen-and-paper format. The proposal is not new and has been deliberated for several years by the education and health ministries, but gathered momentum after the latest controversy.

"Just like JEE, which is conducted for admission to engineering colleges, the exam will be spread over at least six days. The examination centres will be selected after scrutiny of their credibility and infrastructure availability," a source said, adding that the detailed plan is still being finalised.