Ujjain gurukul teacher booked after video shows student being caned
FIR filed as viral footage prompts probe into alleged assault at residential Vedic school
Police have registered an FIR against a teacher at a gurukul-style residential school in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a video surfaced showing a student being repeatedly caned, allegedly for sleeping in another student’s bed.
The incident, which reportedly took place on 15 March at Maharishi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratisthan, came to light after the footage went viral on social media, prompting authorities to initiate a probe.
In the video, the accused teacher, identified as Dattadas Shewde, is seen striking the student multiple times with a cane in what appears to be an office setting.
The student can be heard screaming in pain, while several people present in the room do not intervene.
According to reports, the student had already gone to sleep when he was summoned and questioned for allegedly using another student’s bed.
Police register case
Chintaman police station in-charge Hemraj Yadav said police have taken cognisance of the viral video.
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“We have come across the video circulating on social media. We are verifying the facts and collecting information about the teacher and the student involved. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.
Police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 115 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, which deals with cruelty against children.
School yet to respond
The school administration has not issued an official statement so far.
Attempts by media to seek a response from the accused teacher and the institution’s management reportedly did not yield any comment.
Maharishi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratisthan is a residential institution that provides Vedic education and hosts students from across the country.
The incident has raised concerns over corporal punishment and child safety in residential educational institutions, with police continuing their investigation into the matter.
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