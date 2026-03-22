Ujjain gurukul teacher booked after video shows student being caned

Police have registered an FIR against a teacher at a gurukul-style residential school in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a video surfaced showing a student being repeatedly caned, allegedly for sleeping in another student’s bed.

The incident, which reportedly took place on 15 March at Maharishi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratisthan, came to light after the footage went viral on social media, prompting authorities to initiate a probe.

In the video, the accused teacher, identified as Dattadas Shewde, is seen striking the student multiple times with a cane in what appears to be an office setting.

The student can be heard screaming in pain, while several people present in the room do not intervene.

According to reports, the student had already gone to sleep when he was summoned and questioned for allegedly using another student’s bed.

Police register case

Chintaman police station in-charge Hemraj Yadav said police have taken cognisance of the viral video.