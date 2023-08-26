U'kahnd High court asks govt to appoint Lokayukta in three months

The Uttarakhand High court on Friday asked the state government to appoint the Lokayukta within three months.

The court also said the staff of the Lokayukta's office should not be paid until the appointment of the anti-corruption ombudsman is made.

The government can assign them work from other departments and make payments accordingly, it said. The order was delivered by a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal on a PIL which said crores of rupees were being spent on the office of the Lokayukta without the appointment of the head of the anti-corruption body. The State had asked the court for a leave of six months to appoint the Lokayukta.