Uma Bharti goes against BJP, bats for OBC quota within women's quota

Political observers were of the view that Bharti was struggling to regain her lost political ground in Madhya Pradesh and has been disappointed over being sidelined on various important occasions. However, Bharti denied these claims stating that she has never lost ground among her supporters.

“If you are criticizing me, it is your right to do so, but, two things I won’t accept. First, that I am struggling to find my lost political ground. Although, I was not active in politics and was out of Madhya Pradesh for the last few years, but it doesn't mean I have lost my political ground. Second, I am not vying for CM’s chair,, the post which I had quit years back,” Bharti said responding to questions.

Bharti, who had become the first woman chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2003, said she was banished from her home state and made to contest an Assembly election from the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in 2012 because leaders in Madhya Pradesh argued that her presence would destabilize the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the party.

As Madhya Pradesh approaches a crucial Assembly election at the end of this year, Uma Bharti appears to be trying to create a space for herself and regain her former glory. Her outburst against the party in support for a special quota for OBCs in the Women’s Reservation Bill is yet another reminder that she is seeking recognition.