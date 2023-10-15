Unborn child vs full grown woman: Experts talk on SC's dilemma in 26 weeks pregnancy termination

Three different benches of the Supreme Court have so far heard the case of a married woman who approached the top court to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.

The woman's counsel has submitted before the court that she suffers from post-partum psychosis from her previous pregnancy. Her two other children are kept away from her and taken care of by her mother-in-law as she is suicidal and there is a risk of infanticide due to her medical condition.

IANS talked to experts on post-partum psychosis; viability of the foetus and the rights of an unborn child and the woman and other crucial questions raised in the court.

How is post-partum psychosis different from post-partum depression?

Dr Chandrima Naskar, a senior psychiatrist told IANS that after childbirth there are three things that may happen to post-partum women: