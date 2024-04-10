Unconditional support to Mahayuti just for Modi: Raj Thackeray

MNS President Raj Thackeray, who once called for a 'Modi-mukt Bharat' during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has undergone a notable shift in his political stance. In his Gudi Padwa rally on Tuesday, 11 April, Raj Thackeray declared unconditional support to the Mahayuti coalition comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar) in Maharashtra in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidacy in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the rally at the iconic Shivaji Maidan in Dadar, Raj unequivocally stated that the MNS would abstain from contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Instead, he instructed his party members to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Raj's declaration has sent ripples through the BJP, surprising its members. Despite concerted efforts by the BJP's central leadership, the MNS remained excluded from the NDA coalition.

Notably, following his meeting with senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi last month, speculation arose that Raj Thackeray was poised to align his MNS party with the BJP. This period also witnessed discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The day before the rally, Fadnavis had confidently declared in Nagpur that Raj's MNS would form an alliance with the BJP. He asserted that Raj's leadership was inclined towards joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following their backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, during the rally, Raj diverged from this expected course. Contrary to the BJP's anticipation, he made no mention of joining the NDA. Instead, he solely pledged support to the Mahayuti coalition, emphasising his backing for Modi's leadership.