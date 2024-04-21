LS polls: Undercurrent in favour of INDIA gaining strength, says Congress

A day after polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday, 20 April, claimed that the INDIA bloc is far ahead of the BJP and an undercurrent in favour of the coalition is gaining strength.

Polling in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories took place on Friday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP's Graph: South Mein Saaf, North Mein Half! Here's what we know after the first phase of voting: In the first phase, voting was held on 102 seats in 21 states. Ground reports clearly show the INDIA coalition far ahead of BJP."

"We have swept Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and performed strongly in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh," he claimed.

Ramesh further said that the BJP's performance in key states has been "remarkably poor".

"The BJP leadership is in panic due to these trends - the PM's tweet is an indication of the desperation in their camp," he claimed.