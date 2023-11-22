Undertake steps to improve infrastructure in hospitals: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to undertake steps to improve the infrastructure in hospitals run by it in the national capital.

The Centre's lawyer told the court, which was hearing pleas concerning the safety of medical professionals and the state of healthcare institutions, that it has taken "all precautions and steps" for its four hospitals here, including AIIMS.

"There is always a chance of improvement," the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said.

"Union of India is directed to undertake an exercise with regard to the improvement of infrastructure in its own hospitals," it ordered.

The bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, directed the Delhi government to file a report with respect to the steps taken by it pursuant to a report given by an expert committee in 2019 on its hospitals.

The Delhi government counsel said the report, which dealt with issues pertaining to hospital administration, human resource management etc, was yet to be considered by the high court.