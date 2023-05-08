Uneasy calm prevails in violence hit Manipur, curfew relaxed for 3 hrs in 3 districts

An uneasy calm is prevailing in ethnic violence hit Manipur even as the authorities relaxed the curfew in three districts, including the most volatile Churachandpur district, for three hours on Monday morning while the Army and paramilitary forces continued their vigil in the strife-torn areas.

Newly-appointed security advisor to Manipur government, Kuldeep Singh, a former CRPF chief, said that at least 37 people have been killed and over a 100 people have been injured in the series of ethnic violence in different districts of Manipur since May 3.



However, various media outlets quoting hospital sources said that at least 50 to 55 people, including women, have been killed in the attacks and counter attacks by the rival ethnic groups in six districts since May 3, when widespread violent clashes broke out across Manipur during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category.