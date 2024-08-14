Unemployment biggest curse under Modi govt: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 14 August accused the Modi government of using "dubious employment data for PR", and said no amount of "whitewashing" can change the truth that lakhs of job aspirants have to daily struggle on the road with very few jobs.

Kharge shared a media report on X which claimed that for 1,257 vacancies for the post of woman constables and woman constable drivers, the Mumbai Police received 1.11 lakh applications from across the state.

"Unemployment has been the biggest curse under Modi government," Kharge said.

"The Modi government is using dubious employment data which is grossly inflated by counting 'unpaid labour' and 'one-hour work per week', as a ridiculous PR exercise!" he said in his post on X.

In Maharashtra, where 1.11 lakh women applied for a mere 1,257 Mumbai Police constable posts, many of them forced to spend the night on the pavement with toddlers, is a grim reminder of the grave unemployment situation, he said.