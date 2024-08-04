Youths' future reduced to mere 'revenue-raising' exercise by Centre: Congress

The Congress on Sunday, 4 August, claimed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had netted a profit of Rs 448 crore in the last six years, alleging that the future of millions of youths was reduced to mere "revenue-raising exercise" by the Narendra Modi government.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X minister of state in the Education Ministry Sukanta Majumdar's reply in the Rajya Sabha on 31 July to a question on the NTA.

"The NTA is at the very heart of the NEET scandal. It is a body of the Education Ministry whose only purpose is to function via outsourcing to private vendors," Ramesh said on X.