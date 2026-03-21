UNI office in Delhi sealed overnight after court order, sparking press freedom concerns

The office of United News of India (UNI) in central Delhi was sealed on Friday following a court-backed government action, triggering a sharp dispute between the media organisation and authorities over press freedom and legal compliance.

The premises on Rafi Marg were taken over by officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Land and Development Office (L&DO), supported by a significant police presence, after the Delhi High Court upheld the cancellation of the agency’s land allotment. The court dismissed UNI’s petition challenging the government’s decision, effectively clearing the way for authorities to assume control of the property.

UNI and its parent company, The Statesman, condemned the move in strong terms, describing it as an “unprecedented atrocity” and an “attack on freedom of media”. The organisation alleged that employees were forcibly evicted without being given time to collect personal belongings and claimed that women journalists were manhandled during the operation. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a confrontation in which a woman journalist fell during an altercation with police personnel.

However, police officials rejected allegations of misconduct. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said the operation followed due legal process and was fully documented, adding that no wrongdoing had occurred.