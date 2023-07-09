UNICEF India head bats for developing child-friendly cities

Every week, around 1.4 million people move to urban areas worldwide and many of the people will find themselves living in temporary and informal settlements, she said.



"The Urban 20 Mayoral Summit provides us an opportunity to build the foundation for inclusive cities that cater to the needs of all residents," said the India head of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).



"India has done two things. They are discussing how to make cities safe and friendly for children and youth and they are involving technologies for the same," she told PTI in a telephonic interaction, while replying to a query on what Indian cities are doing to make them children-friendly.



The increasing livelihood migration is a reality. Children constitute a large proportion of those moving into cities, the official said.



When transitioning from their rural to urban settings, these children may often find themselves living in isolated and informal settlements without family and community support, she said.



"A child responsive urban planning is therefore required to fill the gaps in services and cater to the specific needs of these children. There is an urgency to put special focus on the wellbeing of vulnerable children living in urban areas," McCaffrey said.



"To achieve inclusive urban planning, it is vital to actively involve women, youth and children. We must establish platforms and mechanisms that empower them to share their ideas, perspectives and concerns," she said.