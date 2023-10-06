UNICEF India suspends circulation of policy brief on age of consent

The UNICEF India has suspended circulation of a policy brief on the implications of the age of consent on adolescents' rights under national and international human rights laws. The document was considered by the Law Commission in its recent report on the subject of age of consent.

The move comes after the apex child rights body NCPCR raised questions on the veracity of the policy brief published jointly by Enfold Proactive Health Trust, UNFPA and UNICEF.

The document was considered by the Law Commission in bringing out its report on the age of consent, saying it gives "misleading" arguments on the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to UNICEF asking it to withdraw the document.