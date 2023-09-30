Reducing age of consent under POCSO Act will have disastrous consequences: Law Commission

The Law Commission of India has recommended in its 283rd report that the government should not tinker with the age of consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In the report titled "Age of Consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012" submitted on September 27, the Commission noted that reducing the current age of consent, which is 18, would have a disastrous effect on fighting child marriage and child trafficking.

The Commission, therefore, deems it fit to introduce guided judicial discretion in the matter of sentencing in such cases, wrote the Commission chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in his letter to to the Law Minister Arjun Meghwal.

It was observed by the Commission that it was necessary that certain amendments need to be brought in the POCSO Act to remedy the situation in cases wherein there is tacit approval in fact though not consent in law on part of the child aged between 16 to 18 years.