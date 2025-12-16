Unidentified drone flies over Nagpur defence firm; investigation launched

An investigation has been launched after an unidentified drone was spotted flying over the airstrip of Solar Industries, a Nagpur-based manufacturer of defence-related products, officials said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against an unknown person at Kondhali police station, Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar confirmed, adding that a detailed probe is under way.

According to police, the drone was seen hovering over the company’s airstrip on the Nagpur–Amravati road, about 40 km from Nagpur, at around 7.15 pm on 9 December. Due to poor visibility after nightfall, officials said the exact size and specifications of the drone could not be ascertained.

Security personnel at the facility noticed blinking lights in the sky and immediately alerted senior security officials, who in turn informed the Kondhali police station. Police teams were dispatched to the area soon after.