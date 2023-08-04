Union Govt tweaks rules to give third extension to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba

The union government, on Thursday, gave another year extension to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, relaxing key rules in the process.

This is the third time his service has been extended for another year ensuring that Gauba will soon become the longest-serving cabinet secretary in the country. As he will remain in office till 30 August 2024, Gauba will be country’s top bureaucrat during the general election next year.

Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years. He was given one-year extension in 2021 and then in August last year.