Union minister Bandi Sanjay’s son skips police summons in POCSO case

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath skipped an appearance before the police on Wednesday after being directed to appear in connection with a POCSO case registered against him in Hyderabad following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Police teams continued to search for Bhageerath at different locations, a police official said. A notice was served to his uncle on Tuesday directing Bhageerath to appear before the inspector of police of Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad on 13 May at 2.00 pm. "However, he did not appear," the official said.

Bhageerath has moved the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on 14 May. The case was registered on 8 May based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and had sexually harassed her. Police said more stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were subsequently invoked in the case.

The development has triggered a political controversy in Telangana, with opposition parties targeting the BJP and demanding strict action in the matter. The case assumes significance as Bandi Sanjay Kumar is one of the BJP’s prominent faces in Telangana politics and currently serves as Union minister of state for home affairs.