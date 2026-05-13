Union minister Bandi Sanjay’s son skips police summons in POCSO case
Bhageerath moves Telangana HC for anticipatory bail as police continue search amid mounting political heat over allegations
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath skipped an appearance before the police on Wednesday after being directed to appear in connection with a POCSO case registered against him in Hyderabad following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.
Police teams continued to search for Bhageerath at different locations, a police official said. A notice was served to his uncle on Tuesday directing Bhageerath to appear before the inspector of police of Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad on 13 May at 2.00 pm. "However, he did not appear," the official said.
Bhageerath has moved the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on 14 May. The case was registered on 8 May based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and had sexually harassed her. Police said more stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were subsequently invoked in the case.
The development has triggered a political controversy in Telangana, with opposition parties targeting the BJP and demanding strict action in the matter. The case assumes significance as Bandi Sanjay Kumar is one of the BJP’s prominent faces in Telangana politics and currently serves as Union minister of state for home affairs.
A former Telangana BJP president and MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay played a key role in expanding the BJP’s organisational base in the state over the past few years. Known for his aggressive political style and sharp attacks on the ruling Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he remains an influential figure in Telangana politics even after the change in leadership within the state BJP unit.
The BJP has so far maintained silence over the allegations involving his son, while leaders from the Congress and BRS have sought to corner the saffron party over the issue. Some opposition leaders alleged that the accused was evading police action and questioned whether there was political pressure on the investigation. BJP leaders, however, have maintained that the matter is sub judice and should be allowed to proceed as per law.
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, enacted in 2012, deals with offences involving minors and provides for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault and harassment of children. Cases registered under the Act are treated as sensitive and are generally investigated through special procedures aimed at protecting the identity and interests of minors.
Police officials have not disclosed specific details of the allegations, citing the involvement of a minor. They said further action would depend on the course of investigation and the outcome of the anticipatory bail plea before the high court.
The case has also gained traction on social media, where supporters and critics of the BJP traded accusations over the handling of the matter. With Bhageerath yet to appear before investigators, the focus is now on the Telangana High Court proceedings and the next steps likely to be taken by the police.
With PTI inputs
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