Telangana BJP chief taken into custody by police in Hyderabad

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao was taken into custody by police in Hyderabad on Sunday when he attempted to leave for Banswada town in Kamareddy district, where a communal clash broke out on Friday evening.

Rao, who had been placed under house arrest at his residence in the Tarnaka area since Saturday night, tried to proceed to Banswada to meet party workers and express solidarity with local BJP leaders. Police stopped him from leaving and shifted him to the Bollarum Police Station.

Tension prevailed outside his residence as BJP supporters gathered and attempted to resist the police action. Several protesters were detained during the scuffle.

Before being taken into custody, Rao told reporters that he planned to visit Kamareddy to support BJP MLA K. Venkata Ramana Reddy, who was allegedly attacked amid the unrest. He also claimed that around 100 BJP workers were arrested during a bandh called by Hindu organisations in Banswada following the incident.