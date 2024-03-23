Union minister Nisith Pramanik has 14 criminal cases against him: affidavit

Union minister Nisith Pramanik, who has been renominated by the BJP in Cooch Behar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has 14 criminal cases pending against him, according to an affidavit filed by him along with his nomination papers.

Of the 14 cases pending against the Union minister of state for home, nine were registered between 2018 and 2020. The others were filed between 2009 and 2014, as per the affidavit.

Pramanik joined the BJP in 2019 after he was expelled from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2018 over allegedly putting up several independents in that year's panchayat polls in the state against party-nominated contestants in Cooch Behar district.

Claiming that the criminal cases were politically motivated, a district functionary of the BJP said most of the FIRs against Pramanik were registered once he cut off ties with the ruling TMC in West Bengal and thereafter joined the BJP.

The cases registered against the Union minister range from attempt to murder and rioting to house trespass and unlawful assembly.