Union Territory of Ladakh gets five new districts

The Central government on Monday, 26 August, announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," said Union home minister Amit Shah.

Notably, Ladakh currently has only two districts — Leh and Kargil — both governed by their autonomous district councils. After the creation of the new districts, Ladakh will now have seven districts in total.