UGC’s tougher equity rules target caste bias on campuses, but critics flag risks

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has rolled out a strengthened regulatory framework aimed at making India’s university campuses safer and more inclusive, as complaints of caste-based discrimination continue to rise sharply and judicial scrutiny of student welfare intensifies.

Notified last week, the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 replace the earlier 2012 rules and significantly expand their scope. The Times of India reported that the move comes as official data show that complaints linked to caste bias have more than doubled in recent years, increasing by 118.4 per cent from 173 cases in 2017–18 to 378 in 2023–24.

At the heart of the new framework is a decisive shift in responsibility. The regulations place the burden of action squarely on institutions, making vice-chancellors and principals directly accountable for preventing discrimination and responding to complaints within prescribed timelines.

On paper, the regulations aim to ensure that no student, teacher or staff member is denied dignity or opportunity on the basis of identity. In practice, however, critics argue that the rules embed a far-reaching surveillance and compliance architecture that reaches into almost every aspect of campus life, from classrooms and hostels to committees and corridors, without building equivalent procedural protections for those accused of wrongdoing.

The 2026 framework replaces the UGC’s earlier equity rules and transforms advisory guidelines into enforceable obligations. Institutional heads are now the first point of accountability, backed by strict reporting requirements, mandatory oversight structures and the threat of severe penalties, including the loss of UGC recognition and funding.

Institutions that fail to comply can be barred from UGC schemes, prevented from offering degree or online programmes, and, in extreme cases, removed from the UGC’s recognised list, a step that would effectively strip them of their academic standing.

Critics warn that this concentration of responsibility may incentivise defensive decision-making. “When non-compliance carries existential risks for institutions, the pressure is to demonstrate action at any cost, not necessarily to ensure fairness,” said a senior academic administrator.