Unnao rape case: SC hints staying Delhi HC order suspending Sengar’s sentence

The Supreme Court on Monday signalled a possible stay on the contentious Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence and granted bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, a move that has reignited public outrage and legal scrutiny.

A three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, remarked that the situation was “peculiar,” noting that while bail orders are generally not stayed ex parte once granted, Sengar remains in custody in connection with another case, leaving room for judicial reconsideration.

Hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea challenging the 23 December order, solicitor general Tushar Mehta highlighted the gravity of the offence, pointing out that the survivor was only 15 years and 10 months old at the time of the crime. He contended that the Delhi High Court erred in interpreting the law, asserting that Sengar, as a legislator at the time, could not be excluded from the category of “public servant” for sentencing purposes.