UP: Another suspected wolf attack in Bahraich, 15-month-old girl missing

Amid a wave of wolf attacks in the area, a 15-month-old child was allegedly snatched by a wild animal while she was sleeping beside her mother in the courtyard of their home in Kandauli village of Kaiserganj tehsil on Sunday, officials said

During the search for the child, pieces of flesh and blood traces were found in a field about a kilometre away from the home. Drones and dog squads have been deployed, they said.

"Footprints of wild animals have been traced nearby. Prima facie, it appears to be a wolf attack. A search operation is being carried out with the help of drones and dog squads," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav told PTI.

Giving details, the officials said Rakesh Yadav's wife was sleeping in the courtyard of their home with her 15-month-old daughter, Shanvi. At around 5 AM, the animal snatched the girl from her bed. Hearing the child's screams, the mother woke up and found her daughter missing.