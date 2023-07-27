UP Assembly to have new rule book – first in country

When the monsoon session gets underway on August 7, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will emerge as the first in the country to replace the archaic Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 1958, with a new rule book.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna confirmed that new rules and procedures would replace the archaic Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 1958.

The Assembly has decided that it would be prudent to bring in a new rule book instead of making amendments to the existing one as it would be a tedious process.

Known for doing away with obsolete traditions and introducing new initiatives, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana was of the view that new rules were the need of the hour.