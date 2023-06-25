Sites for the new UP Assembly building include a zoo, farm, MLAs' residence

The Lucknow Zoo, the Darulshafa complex that houses legislators and the Chak Gajaria farm on Sultanpur road, are among the options for the new Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

The hunt has begun for a suitable site for a new building as the state government studies various options due to a space crunch in the existing building that was inaugurated 95 years ago.

The state has a bicameral legislature comprising the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) and the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council).

A token sum of Rs 50 crore was earmarked in the state’s budget for 2023-24 to carry out the preliminary work like the selection of site and the appointment of a consultant.