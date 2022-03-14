Does Uttar Pradesh need an Assembly?

Until December 2021, 146 Bills were introduced and passed.

As many as 27 bills were introduced and passed during the second session of 2020 in just three days.

As many as 57 ordinances were promulgated in the last five years, 52 of which were replaced by Bills.

State assemblies are increasingly becoming cosmetic, used to fulfil constitutional requirements. They rarely hold debates or discussions on crucial issues of public concern, scrutinize few Bills drafted by the government, ask fewer questions and get fewer answers.

Little wonder then that people have only a vague idea of what the legislators do. They have little expectation from MLAs and even less from the opposition as is evident in the following response to re-electing an opposition MLA.

"He is a good man, a sensitive MLA, has always raised our issues. But what is the point in voting for him? He cannot get our work done. Because he is in the opposition, look at the condition of our roads. Police and government officials do not take them seriously. It is therefore better to vote for the winnable party with better chances of forming the government."

This sentiment, expressed for a three-time MLA from an opposition party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, sums up the attitude of a large segment of the electorate. The vote should not be wasted and it should go to someone who can get things done.