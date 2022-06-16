UP, Bihar continue to witness higher deaths due to lightning strikes

"More than 1.6 million volunteers from World Vision India, Indian Red Cross Society and NGOs across the country contributed shoulder to shoulder in dissemination and implementation of lightning resilience actions plans up to last mile. The reduction of deaths by more than 60 per cent in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland are testimony to it," said Sanjay Srivastava of CROPC at the launch of the event.



"Yet the challenges of reducing deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remains as these three states witness more than 60 per cent human losses due to lightning," he said and hoped that the per cent goes down to 40 per cent by the end of the year.



The Report also contains 'Lightning Atlas of India' with micro-zonation done up to district level. It contains mapping of entire lightning strikes over India for all 37 states and Union Territories along with its impacts and detailed analysis. CROPC aims to develop climatology of lightning over a period of at least five years in order to "de-mystify lightning complexities."