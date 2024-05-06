UP: Cars parked outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised, claims party

Six people came in a car and damaged the vehicles. Some people got injured and were sent to the district hospital for treatment. A complaint will be made to the Election Commission, Singh said.

This is the result of the BJP's desperation, he added.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal alleged that the incident was the result of state police's indifference.

Meanwhile, Gauriganj deputy superintendent of police Mayank Dwivedi said the matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.