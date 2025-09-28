UP: Caste assertion banned, but caste prejudice must still reign

Rarely has any government, let alone Uttar Pradesh, acted with such alacrity. When Justice Vinod Diwakar of the Allahabad High Court, on 16 September, ordered a ban on caste-based political rallies, it made headlines.

In a rare instance of judicial activism translating into immediate executive action, the UP government issued a 10-point order banning caste-based political rallies, just five days later on 21 September.

The move was in stark contrast to the state’s reluctance on a similar interim order passed by the high court in 2013. Back then, the government delayed filing an affidavit, and when it finally did respond, the then chief secretary and the director general of police argued that caste was an important marker of identity.

This time, Justice Diwakar dismissed such objections as outdated, especially in an era of digital IDs, Aadhaar and mobile phones. The argument that caste identity is required to identify people does not wash, he observed.

Using strong language, the court deprecated caste glorification, describing it as “anti-national” and violative of constitutional morality. Mentioning caste in FIRs, arrest memos, seizure memos and police notice boards “amounts to identity profiling, not objective investigation”, the court observed.

Such practices it added, “reinforce prejudice, corrupt public opinion, contaminate judicial thinking, violate fundamental rights, and undermine constitutional morality”.

In a small but symbolic move towards gender inclusivity, the court also mandated that police documents include the mother’s name along with father/ husband’s name; remove caste identifiers and slogans from private and public vehicles; ensure removal of caste-based signboards declaring villages, towns or colonies as caste territories and act against caste-glorifying content on social media.

Caste may however be recorded where a legal mandate requires it, such as investigations under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the order said.

The state government appeared to fall in line quickly after the order was passed. While directing the removal of caste references and prohibiting caste-based political rallies across the state, it parroted the high court’s statement that they ‘promote caste struggle and are against national unity’.