UP ban on caste rallies: BJP’s big move to recast 2027 poll narrative

The Uttar Pradesh government’s ban on caste-based political rallies and displays is more than an administrative order. It is a bold political gambit by the Yogi Adityanath government to rewrite the rules of electoral engagement in a state where caste equations have long dictated the outcome of elections.

By invoking a recent Allahabad High Court ruling, the BJP government has given itself Constitutional cover while striking at the core strategy of its rivals. The Samajwadi Party thrives on Yadav mobilisation, the Bahujan Samaj Party banks on Dalit assertion, and smaller outfits like Apna Dal, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, and NISHAD Party lean on caste loyalty.

By banning caste rallies, removing caste slogans from vehicles, and eliminating caste identifiers from police and government records, the state has directly undercut these formations.

For the BJP, which has for years attempted to replace caste arithmetic with a broader Hindutva narrative, the order is a strategic masterstroke. It allows the party to project itself as a force for unity and governance, while painting rivals as trapped in “narrow caste politics”. The move also sharpens Yogi Adityanath’s image as a leader who seeks to rise above caste and place nationalism at the centre of political discourse.