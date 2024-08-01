UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi
Ramchet says Congress leader's visit has dramatically changed his fortunes, bringing him into the limelight
Uttar Pradesh cobbler Ramchet says he was offered Rs 10 lakh for a slipper stitched by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, but turned down the deal and would like to frame the "lucky" footwear in glass.
The cobbler also said officials from various government departments also reached out to him to enquire about his problems ever since the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made a surprise visit to his humble shop in the Vidhayak Nagar area on the outskirts of Sultanpur, turning Ramchet into a local celebrity.
Gandhi briefly stopped at the shop on 26 July and spoke to the cobbler about his family and his problems. During his visit, Gandhi also tried his hand at stitching footwear and pasting a shoe. Ramchet now says Gandhi's visit has dramatically changed his fortunes, bringing him into the limelight.
"My world has completely changed. Nobody knew me before, but now people come to my shop and take selfies with me," he said.
Regarding the slipper stitched by Gandhi, Chet said, "I have received many calls from people wanting to buy that slipper. The highest offer I have received so far is that of Rs 10 lakh. Someone from Pratapgarh called me on Tuesday, offering Rs 5 lakh for the slipper. When I refused, they increased the offer to Rs 10 lakh. I told them I won't sell it as the slipper is lucky for me."
Asked what he plans to do with the slipper, he said, "I will frame it in glass and keep it in my shop. Rahul Gandhi has become a partner in my shop by sitting in my shop and stitching the slipper."
Ramchet said he has also been getting increased attention from government officials since Gandhi's visit. "After Rahul Gandhi visited my shop, officials from various government departments have started coming to enquire about my problems," he said.
The Congress leader had come to Sultanpur to appear before an MP-MLA court in a defamation case against him.
