UP: Communal clashes erupt in Basti,12 arrested

Tension flared in Tigodiya village of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district as clashes erupted between two communities during the installation of a Laxmi idol.

Following the incident, Basti Police apprehended 12 individuals allegedly involved in the clashes.

The situation, initially marked by unrest, has now been brought under control with the deployment of a heavy police force, including two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

According to SHO Dinesh Chandra Chaudhary of Rudhauli, clashes originated when a group of revellers engaged in festivities surrounding the idol installation threw gulal (coloured powder) on a mosque while dancing to DJ music and playing with gulal on Friday, 10 November. Police said tensions escalated quickly as both communities engaged in a blame game, turning the dispute into a full-fledged clash.