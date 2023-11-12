UP: Communal clashes erupt in Basti,12 arrested
The conflict began when revellers engaged in festivities surrounding the installation of an idol threw coloured powder on a mosque, police said
Tension flared in Tigodiya village of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district as clashes erupted between two communities during the installation of a Laxmi idol.
Following the incident, Basti Police apprehended 12 individuals allegedly involved in the clashes.
The situation, initially marked by unrest, has now been brought under control with the deployment of a heavy police force, including two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary.
According to SHO Dinesh Chandra Chaudhary of Rudhauli, clashes originated when a group of revellers engaged in festivities surrounding the idol installation threw gulal (coloured powder) on a mosque while dancing to DJ music and playing with gulal on Friday, 10 November. Police said tensions escalated quickly as both communities engaged in a blame game, turning the dispute into a full-fledged clash.
The individuals arrested in connection with the clashes have been identified as Shani Basant, Umesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Ashiq Ali, Shoaib, Jahangir Alam, Shabbir Ahmed, Safiullah, Alauddin, Fida Hussain, and Abdul Salam.
They face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 149 for rioting, section 452 for criminal trespass, and other relevant provisions.
In a separate incident, six individuals were apprehended in Jakkaloddi village for their involvement in gambling.
Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Basti Zone, took out a route march to maintain law and order in the city.